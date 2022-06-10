Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.93 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 159.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,567 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $97.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 135.14 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $108.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average is $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

