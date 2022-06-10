EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,552 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EME opened at $106.73 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $99.72 and a one year high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

About EMCOR Group (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.