Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 40,174 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,174 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Elastic by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,758,000 after buying an additional 77,184 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Elastic by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.78. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

