Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 36,455 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 153.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Huntington National Bank increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

