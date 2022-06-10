Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 23,300 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 277.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wix.com worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 2Xideas AG bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,763,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 801.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 102,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,586,000 after purchasing an additional 46,823 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.57. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $309.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.61.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

