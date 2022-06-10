Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 64,649 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 425.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,649 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,270,000 after acquiring an additional 58,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,646,000 after acquiring an additional 54,045 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,674,000 after acquiring an additional 94,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

