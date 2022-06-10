Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 37,441 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 344.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,441 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Hamilton Lane worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE opened at $68.95 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average is $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 47.38%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

