Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of SMART Global worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGH. FMR LLC bought a new position in SMART Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SMART Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SMART Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SMART Global by 36.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 36.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 86,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

SGH opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.54. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.