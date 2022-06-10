Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 9,246 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 9,246 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,822 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

