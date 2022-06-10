D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 12,875 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Sanmina worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sanmina by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sanmina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

SANM opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $45.67.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

