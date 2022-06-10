Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Trading Down 4.2% on Insider Selling

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $24.59. Approximately 3,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 233,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Specifically, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.99 million, a P/E ratio of 73.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digi International by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 127,725 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 1,268.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 59,116 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 50,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Digi International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Digi International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

