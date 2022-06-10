D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $12.40 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of Houlihan Lokey worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,883,000 after buying an additional 860,727 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,002,000 after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

HLI stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $122.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

