Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Trading Down 4.8%

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.87 and last traded at $48.77. 2,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 339,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLVM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 37,501.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth $69,597,000. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $49,515,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $45,020,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $22,723,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

