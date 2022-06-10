Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $3.20 Million Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 89,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after acquiring an additional 47,621 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 1,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,479,000 after purchasing an additional 89,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 200,920 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGH stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.14. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $198.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

