D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 4,027.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 508,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,978 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $12,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.74 and a beta of 1.98.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTHM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

