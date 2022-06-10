D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $12.14 Million Stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,606 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.54% of Veritone worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Veritone by 136.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 622,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Veritone by 3,267.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 407,771 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Veritone by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,518,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,147,000 after buying an additional 190,845 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,800,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Veritone by 47.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 143,509 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veritone in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a market cap of $252.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.20. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.27. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 84.40% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

