D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $12.35 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of Brunswick worth $12,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Brunswick by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Brunswick by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BC opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $108.51. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. StockNews.com began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

