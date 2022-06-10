FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,259,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,329 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,719,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,870 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 18,811.2% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 293,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 291,574 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 256,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 138,236 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,287,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HERA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

