D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $11.89 Million Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 2,195.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,895 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $1,412,446.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.79. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

About Chemours (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.