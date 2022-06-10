D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 558.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,377 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.36% of SITE Centers worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after buying an additional 1,126,689 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SITE Centers by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,040,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after buying an additional 502,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,944,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,267,000 after buying an additional 460,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,443,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,688,000 after buying an additional 421,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SITE Centers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,569,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after buying an additional 352,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other SITE Centers news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 355,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,632. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITC stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

SITC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

