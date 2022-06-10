Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of BWX Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.