Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.10 and last traded at $31.10. 575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 483,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 90.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

