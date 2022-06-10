D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,570 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.24% of ManpowerGroup worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

