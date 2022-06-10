Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth $11,353,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 904.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 107,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACIW shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ACI Worldwide (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.