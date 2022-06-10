237,700 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 237,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PBF Energy by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 767,512 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after buying an additional 866,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,721,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after buying an additional 337,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after buying an additional 367,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after buying an additional 29,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,127.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,651,547 shares of company stock worth $201,518,077. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.24.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

