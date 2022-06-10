D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,280,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,654,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 6.72% of Oxus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,602,000.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Oxus Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.