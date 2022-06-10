D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 98,983 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 238.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,983 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.25% of The Ensign Group worth $11,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,222 shares of company stock worth $11,356,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENSG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of ENSG opened at $76.27 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.38%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

