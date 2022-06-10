D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 107,177 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 107,177 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of LKQ worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

LKQ stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

