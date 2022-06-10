Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Trading Down 4.1%

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.29 and last traded at $27.31. Approximately 6,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,634,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

