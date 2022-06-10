1,500,000 Shares in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,110,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 3.43% of Solid Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLDP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $7.05 on Friday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

