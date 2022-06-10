Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) by 289.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,342,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997,190 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Golden Arrow Merger were worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 31,783.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAMC stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

