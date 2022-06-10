Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 133.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Axcelis Technologies worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after buying an additional 446,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 124,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,016,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

ACLS opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

