D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 478.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,855 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,783,000 after purchasing an additional 701,528 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,210,000 after purchasing an additional 557,876 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $68.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -502.55%.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

