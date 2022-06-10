Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 100,786 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,786 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Vontier worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $56,347,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $31,166,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 2,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 726,780 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,374,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,714,000 after purchasing an additional 594,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,072,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,415,000 after purchasing an additional 558,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

VNT opened at $26.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

