118,183 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.19% of Woodward at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Woodward by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $99.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.32.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $586.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.26 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWD. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.05 per share, with a total value of $39,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,705. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $107,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $287,428 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.