Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114,064 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Installed Building Products worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

IBP opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.76. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.95 and a 12 month high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

