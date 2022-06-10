D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 213,895 Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,895 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,900,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 125,405 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 241.9% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 266,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 188,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HZON stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

