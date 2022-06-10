D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 183,555 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 193.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,555 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $12,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,182,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,384,000 after purchasing an additional 820,829 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Terminix Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,250,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,219 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Terminix Global by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,265,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,718,000 after acquiring an additional 805,272 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Terminix Global by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,417,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,355,000 after acquiring an additional 283,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth $93,165,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:TMX opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Terminix Global’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terminix Global (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.