D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 348,370 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,370 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of DXC Technology worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in DXC Technology by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 47,112 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its position in DXC Technology by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DXC. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.31.

NYSE:DXC opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.