Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading Down 4.4%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $32.10. 4,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 355,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $198.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.21 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,065,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,706,000 after buying an additional 95,396 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,567,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,687,000 after purchasing an additional 171,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 521,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

