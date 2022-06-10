Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,783,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,001 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $13,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Accuray by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Accuray by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accuray alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARAY shares. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.28 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.