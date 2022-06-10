D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,857,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 228,529 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,186,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 324,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 75,547 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,129,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 206,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $3.65 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $804.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.18.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 66.56% and a negative net margin of 140.30%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.