Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.29 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

