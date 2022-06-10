ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,107 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth I were worth $24,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,209,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 93,642 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,024,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCOA opened at $9.85 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth I has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

