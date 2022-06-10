Paul W. Taylor Acquires 8,000 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) Director Paul W. Taylor acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.42. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

PACW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

