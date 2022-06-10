D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 24,358 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.20% of Landstar System worth $13,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,136,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 324.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 52,491 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,055,000 after acquiring an additional 51,877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,063 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $146.87 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.90.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.