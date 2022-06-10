D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 112,300 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 179.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Textron worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after buying an additional 1,027,375 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,284,000 after buying an additional 432,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 531.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 373,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Textron by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,500,000 after purchasing an additional 242,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

