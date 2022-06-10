D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 76,114 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,114 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Raymond James worth $13,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Raymond James by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Raymond James by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Raymond James by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,651,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

Shares of RJF opened at $93.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average of $102.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

