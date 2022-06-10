Robert M. Roosa Sells 6,250 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MNRL opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MNRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

