$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Sirius XM posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

SIRI stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,220,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,752,000 after buying an additional 4,215,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,302,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 140,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,231,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 199,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

